Having already suffered defeat at the hands of the ragtag, comparatively inexperienced army of the upstart Americans, ending the war for independence in 1783, the vastly better-trained and highly successful British forces did not want to suffer the same fate again only 31 years later.
In August 1814, the British marched on Washington, D.C., and burned many buildings, including the White House and the Capitol. Just a couple of weeks later, they planned to do the same thing in Baltimore. What a blow to American morale if they had succeeded.
The British navy sailed into Chesapeake Bay and set its sights on Fort McHenry, the star-shaped stronghold protecting the city.
On Sept. 13, Francis Scott Key, a Washington lawyer, boarded a British troopship near the mouth of Baltimore harbor to negotiate the release of an American prisoner. Because Key overheard plans to assault Fort McHenry, the British refused to let him leave. He had to stay until the battle was over.
As the 25-hour battle ensued, Key could only watch, not knowing whether the fort would survive.
During the conflict, he began to ask himself questions regarding the fate of the fort, the country, and the city of Baltimore. What will happen to the country if the British win? What if the American flag at the fort is replaced with the British Union Jack when the battle is over?
He began writing down his thoughts in poetic form, uncertain about the outcome. As words that now seem so familiar took shape in his mind, he wondered what he would see at “dawn’s early light.” Would the “broad stripes and bright stars” survive the pounding of “bombs bursting in air?”
The victory we now take for granted was altogether unclear to Key on that fateful night. But the next morning, the stars and stripes did continue to wave over the fort.
As we celebrate Flag Day on June 14, would you join me in giving thanks to God for our country and for the freedoms symbolized by the Grand Old Flag?
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
