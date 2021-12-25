The 1860s were filled with despair for Henry. In July 1861, he awakened from a nap to find his wife’s dress on fire. He tried to extinguish the flames, first with a rug and then with his own body. But she had already suffered severe burns and died the next morning.
His own burns were severe enough to prevent attending his wife’s funeral. He stopped shaving on account of the burns and grew a beard, which became the image most people associated with him.
In March 1863, Henry’s eldest son Charles left the family home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and unbeknownst to his family, boarded a train for Washington, D. C., where he signed on to serve in the Union Army. On Dec. 1 that year, Henry received a telegram, inaccurately stating his son had been shot in the face. Still, the wound was serious, nicking his spine and missing paralysis by less than an inch.
On Christmas Day that year, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow sat at his desk and listened as the church bells rang. He wrote: “I heard the bells on Christmas Day, their old, familiar carols play, and wild and sweet the words repeat of peace on earth, good will to men.” The final phrases echo the message of the Christmas angels in Luke chapter 2.
Pondering the condition of the world, the Civil War raging, men dying as they fought brothers and cousins, his own son seriously wounded, he wrote a verse reflecting his dark mood: “Then in despair I bowed my head; ‘There is no peace on earth,’ I said, ‘for hate is strong and mocks the song of peace on earth, good will to men.’”
Maybe you have been tempted to despair of any peace on earth. But I hope as with Longfellow your faith on this Christmas Day will lead you to declare: “Then pealed the bells more loud and deep, ‘God is not dead, nor doth he sleep. The Wrong shall fail; the Right prevail, with peace on earth, good will to men.’”
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, is retired and resides in Owosso.
