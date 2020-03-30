I have been thinking this week about the “serenity prayer.” You know, the one that says, “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”
Many things about our present circumstances we cannot change. We cannot change the fact that the government has mandated social distancing and seclusion as much as possible. We cannot change the fact that we or some friends and family are losing income because their businesses or their jobs are put on hold.
We cannot snap our fingers and make the coronavirus go away. We cannot change these unprecedented times, conditions that most of us have never before faced. We cannot change the empty shelves we find when we do venture out to the supermarket.
But there is at least one thing I can control: my attitude. And I can choose to cooperate with the order to self-seclude for the time being. I can choose to trust our officials who do have the interest of our citizens at heart. I can choose to be reasonable when I shop and leave some of the product I want on the shelf for the next shopper.
We would like to control more things, change more things, fix more things. But we can’t. So that’s where the serenity comes into play. Another word for serenity is peace.
Matthew Henry made the observation that when Jesus died, he made his will: “He committed his soul to his heavenly father. He bequeathed his body to Joseph of Arimathea for a decent burial. His clothes fell to the soldiers. He left his mother in the care of John.”
But what did he leave his disciples, who had left everything to follow him? He had no silver or gold to leave them. Instead he gave them his peace. “Peace I leave you; my peace I give you,” he told them (John 14:27 NIV).
He has peace for you and me too — the serenity to accept the things we cannot change.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.