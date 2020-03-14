Those of us who write and speak need to remember the importance of brevity. Larry King, known for his television and radio interviews, reminded us in one of his books about Abraham Lincoln, who knew when to stop talking. His Gettysburg Address lasted less than five minutes.
Preceding him that day was one of the most popular orators of his time, Edward Everett. On that November day in 1863, Everett spoke for two hours. Guess which speech is remembered today.
Even though he spoke interminably, Everett knew greatness when he heard it. He later wrote to Lincoln, “I should be glad if I could flatter myself that I came as near to the central idea of the occasion in two hours as you did in two minutes.”
Some of our nation’s longest speeches have been the inaugural addresses of our presidents. On March 4, 1841, William Henry Harrison spoke for over an hour in freezing temperatures. He caught pneumonia and died a month later.
John F. Kennedy gave one of the shortest inaugural speeches on record. On Jan. 20, 1961, the new president offered a challenge to Americans as we moved into a new decade. Kennedy said, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”
Carl Sandburg, whose account of Lincoln’s presidency won the Pulitzer Prize, said of Kennedy’s speech, “This is Lincolnesque.”
The call for brevity in speaking is especially effective if it is paired with an attentiveness in listening. This is not a new idea. It’s based on ancient wisdom. James said, “Let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger” (James 1:19 NIV).
What great advice. As someone astutely pointed out, “Since we have two ears and only one mouth, it’s obvious which one we should use most.” Unfortunately, some of us are slow to learn that lesson. Fortunately, it’s never too late to begin practicing active and attentive listening. Try it. You may make a new friend or two in the process.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
