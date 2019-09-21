OWOSSO — The Community Choir is in need of voices for its annual Union Thanksgiving Concert, sponsored by the Owosso Area Ministerial Association.
Practices will are at 7 p.m. each Monday at the First Congregational Church, 327 N. Washington St., beginning Oct. 7.
For information, call (989) 723-3010.
Union Thanksgiving Concert will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Owosso Middle School, 215 N. Water St. Proceeds from donations will go to Homeless Angels.
