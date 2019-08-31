OVID — Shepardsville United Methodist Church, 6990 Winfield Rd., invites members of the community to attend Rural Life Sunday, Sept. 8.
Worship will begin at 10 a.m. A public potluck will follow at noon.
Guests are encouraged to bring a dish if possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.