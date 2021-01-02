One of my favorite little poems to recite at the beginning of a New Year is this: “The New Year lies before you like a spotless tract of snow; be careful how you tread it, for every mark will show.”
I was thinking about this in the days leading up to the New Year and meditating on the different ways we leave tracks in the snow.
We leave tracks by the way we treat other people. If we treat them with kindness, that leaves one set of tracks. If we respond in anger, frustration, or meanness, that leaves an entirely different set of tracks.
We also leave tracks by the words we use. Words of kindness, words of positive reinforcement, words of affirmation all leave tracks that glisten in the snow of the New Year.
Harsh words, critical words, and derogatory words are as unattractive as snow that has turned to slush along the filthy curbs of well-traveled streets.
Often people can tell where we have been by the tracks we leave. They know you have come their way because of the influence, positive or negative, you have left behind. Furthermore, they are happy or sad to see you come again because of the tracks you made last time you came their way.
If people are walking across the street to avoid encountering you, that tells you something about their feelings toward being in your presence. If they smile and eagerly walk toward you, that too indicates something beautiful about their eagerness to greet you, based on the way you have behaved in the past.
If we work at it, we can become better at affirming others, leaving tracks that mark us as persons of positive encouragement. If you have been negative in the past, you can change.
So let’s be careful how we navigate this New Year. I recommend the advice of the wise man who said, “Seek his will in all you do, and he will show you which path to take“ (Proverbs 3:6 NLT).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
