President’s Day is just around the corner, always the third Monday in February, by decree of Congress.
Long before that decree, however, people observed George Washington’s birthday. He was born Feb. 22, 1732. In deciding on a date for President’s Day, Congress split the difference between Washington and Abraham Lincoln, who was born on February 12, 1809, and they chose the third Monday in February, which always falls between those two dates.
When James Madison wrote the Federalist Papers, he declared, “The aim of every political constitution is, or ought to be, first to obtain for rulers men who possess most wisdom to discern and virtue to pursue, the common good of the society.”
I’ll let you determine which presidents have risen to that ideal and those who have fallen short.
Some of our presidents have overcome weaknesses in order to rise to greatness. For instance, as a boy, Dwight D. Eisenhower was so angry when his parents would not allow him to go out one evening with his older brothers, that he pounded his fists against a tree in their yard until they were bruised and bleeding.
His mother calmed him down and treated his bleeding knuckles. She also paraphrased a Bible verse, Proverbs 16:32: “He that is slow to anger is better than the mighty; and he that ruleth his spirit than he that taketh a city” (KJV).
He never forgot the advice his mother gave him. “Hating was a futile sort of thing, she said, because hating anyone or anything meant that there was little to be gained. The person who had incurred my displeasure probably didn’t care, possibly didn’t even know, and the only person injured was myself.”
Interesting that, having learned to control his anger, Eisenhower, as Supreme Allied Commander during World War II, was responsible for taking many cities as the Allies marched to victory.
It’s a good lesson for all of us. As the ancient writer said, “Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry” (James 1:19 NIV).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
