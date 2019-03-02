Crossing the Atlantic on an ocean liner, Dr. William Osier observed that the captain could press a button and close off various parts of the ship from one another. They were watertight compartments.
Speaking to students at Yale University, Osier recommended living in “day-tight” compartments.
Since we cannot do anything about the hurts and failures of the past and we cannot control the future, why allow worry about the past or future ruin your enjoyment of today?
Robert Louis Stevenson would have agreed.
He said, “Anyone can carry his burden, however hard, until nightfall. Anyone can do his work, however hard, for one day. Anyone can live sweetly, patiently, lovingly, purely, till the sun goes down. And this is all that life really means.”
While I wouldn’t agree with Stevenson that this is all life means, I would agree that living one day at a time is a great way to keep from overloading this twenty-four-hour period with all the possible concerns of tomorrow, next week, next month, and next year.
Stephen Leacock said, “How strange it is, our little procession of life! The child says, ‘When I am a big boy.’ But what is that? The big boy says, ‘When I grow up.’ And then, grown up, he says, ‘When I get married.’ But to be married, what is that after all? The thought changes to ‘When I’m able to retire.’ And then, when retirement comes, he looks back over the landscape traversed; a cold wind seems to sweep over it; somehow he has missed it all, and it is gone. Life, we learn too late, is in the living, in the tissue of every day and hour.”
No wonder Jesus said, “Do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”
Instead, he said, “Seek first his (God’s) kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well” (Matthew 6:33-34 NIV).
One day at a time. Plan for tomorrow? Certainly.
But live your best today. That’s a big enough chunk for any of us.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
