Everybody needs a friend. We all do better if we don’t have to slog through our difficulties all alone.
Billy Graham, the well-known evangelist, was a friend to every president of the United States from Harry Truman to Donald Trump. No matter what political party they claimed, they often consulted with him. While he did not give them political advice, he encouraged them to consider prayerfully what was important to them and decide accordingly.
Don Wilton, Mr. Graham’s pastor, wrote about an incident that occurred when Dr. and Mrs. Graham traveled to Washington, DC. Once they were settled in their hotel, the phone rang. It was the First Lady of the United States. According to Wilton, the conversation may have sounded like this:
“Billy, are you and Ruth already asleep?”
“Just about.”
“We are too,” she said, “but we want to see you and talk. Can you come over? We will send a car in 15 minutes to your hotel.”
The Grahams changed into their clothes and got into the waiting car. Soon they sat on a balcony at the White House with President and Mrs. Ronald Reagan, who were in their pajamas. They talked about their families and personal concerns.
“Just four friends,” says Wilton, “drinking tea together.”
Even powerful people in high places, as well as all of us in every station in life, need friends.
In fact, friendships may boost your health. A Stanford University School of Medicine study compared two groups of women with metastatic breast cancer: those who attended regular support meetings and those who toughed it out on their own.
The study showed that those who attended the meetings had significantly lower pain levels than those who did not. Another benefit: the meetings also helped alleviate stress and depression. Best of all, survival rates for the supported women were nearly twice as high.
You may even be fortunate enough to find a special friend who is closer than family. As the wise man observed, “There is a friend who sticks closer than a brother” (Proverbs 18:24 NIV).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
