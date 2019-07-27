Brides and grooms sometimes get cold feet shortly before the wedding. In some cases all the planning for the wedding and the reception have left them exhausted. They may be not only physically exhausted but emotionally spent, and that may lead to doubt. “Are we doing the right thing?” they ask.
Others may begin to worry over giving up the single life. Obviously, there’s a certain amount of freedom in being single. Married couples can’t just come and go as they want – at least not if they want to maintain a solid, happy relationship. But the worry over the perceived loss may seem to outweigh the gains of marriage.
Counselors have developed recommendations for couples with cold feet. Talking with one’s partner is an obvious way to address the pre-wedding jitters. Just getting one’s concerns out into the open may clear the air and restore calmness about this important step.
Friends may help if they have known you a long time and if they really have your best interest at heart.
I developed hesitation before Carol and I were married. Call it cold feet, the jitters, whatever it was, it caused me to sit down with her and talk about it. I distinctly remember sitting in the swing on her parents’ front porch. My problem was that I felt intimidated by her father.
Not physically. I was much bigger than he. But I was intimidated by what a great husband and father he was. It all seemed to come naturally to him – the politeness to his wife and daughters, the way he cared for them — it seemed like a standard I could never achieve.
When I talked to Carol about it, she gave the perfect answer. She knew how wonderful her father was, but she told me, “I don’t want a father; I want a husband.” That was the perfect answer for me.
So, on July 27, 1963, we said our vows to each other, and I have happily been “the husband of one wife” (Titus 1:6 KJV) for fifty-six years.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.