Mark has been part of the church for many years, so I was surprised when I heard he was going to be baptized. I just assumed he had done that many years ago.
Prior to the baptism, Mark had recorded his testimony, and the video was played back just before the pastor baptized him.
Mark told how he had gone through some very difficult years. He showed his sense of humor when he said that after praying about his situation, “I waited patiently for at least twenty minutes!”
He is like many of us who discover God doesn’t always answer our prayers on our schedule.
So, he went through a “wilderness” experience, wondering whether God cared or if he would ever answer his prayers. However, circumstances eventually improved. Mark told how God had blessed him in some wonderful ways in recent years.
It occurred to him that he should give public witness to God’s goodness. Submitting to the ritual of baptism, along with his testimony, was an excellent way of expressing gratitude and declaring his commitment to follow God in a life of obedience.
This weekend the Christian world observes Pentecost Sunday. It is an annual reminder of the Day of Pentecost, which occurred 50 days after Jesus rose from the dead. It’s when those early Christians were filled with the Holy Spirit. You can read about it in Acts, Chapter 2.
Then, sometime later, as recorded in Acts, Chapter 4, the believers prayed and “they were all filled with the Holy Spirit.” What? Again?
They were facing new threats, new circumstances, and new opportunities. It called for a fresh touch from God.
It all reminds us that God isn’t finished with us yet. Whether you are young, in your forties, like my friend Mark, a senior citizen like me, or somewhere in between, we all need to stay current in our relationship with God.
Why not consider whether he may have a fresh touch for you to help you in your present circumstances?
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
