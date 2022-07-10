A case manager came into my wife’s hospital room while she was still in ICU, and not even close to being discharged, to talk with us about discharge procedure. It seems her release from the hospital was being planned almost from the time of her admission.
Part of the discharge protocol is a document stating the patient’s rights, including the right to appeal the discharge. In other words, if a patient doesn’t want to be discharged, they have the right to appeal the doctor’s orders.
I immediately thought, “Who does not want to be discharged from the hospital?” It seems the whole point of being in the hospital is to get well enough to leave.
So, I asked the case manager, “Does anyone actually appeal their discharge?”
“Oh, yes,” she answered quickly. “And it’s usually patients who shouldn’t have come to the hospital in the first place.”
In other words, people who are not necessarily ill enough to be in the hospital, but somehow gained admission anyway.
“So,” I said, “they’re just looking for a place to stay where meals are served?” She confirmed this was sometimes the case.
No wonder Jesus asked one man who had been an invalid for 38 years, “Do you want to get well?” (John 5:6 NIV).
Unfortunately, some people have become so used to their condition that they can’t imagine living any other way. That can be true mentally and spiritually as well as physically. We can become so accustomed to a negative outlook on life that we cannot see any way to improve.
As I got off the elevator the other day, a man said, “Have a good day!”
I replied, “Thanks, and I hope you do, too.”
He responded, “Thanks, but I probably won’t.”
I think he was kidding, but it did remind me of the bumper sticker I saw: “Don’t tell me what kind of day to have!”
Life can be better, but we have to determine not to be stuck in old patterns. Face each day with a determination to improve.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.