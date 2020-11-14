Jackie Davis tells about an evening when she and her daughter Jessie sat together in their squeaky rocker. Sometimes they sang songs or read a book, but that particular evening, her heart was not in it.
They had just come from church where they observed that two families, both good friends of Jackie’s, had arrived in brand-new cars. Though not usually given to envy, she had to face the fact that both of their cars were in the repair shop and she was driving a borrowed car. In addition, they would have to take out a loan to pay for major repairs on two old cars. With budget already stretched tight, she didn’t see how they were going to make one more payment.
She suggested to Jessie: “Let’s say our prayers and go to bed now.” For some reason, Jessie didn’t struggle or argue as usual; she just began her prayer.
“Thank you, God, for my room. Thank you for my toys. Thank you for my coat.” At this she sat up and grinned at her mother. “I have two coats!” she exulted. Of course, Jackie knew the reason she had two coats was that two cousins had passed them down to her. That didn’t matter to Jessie. She was just truly grateful.
Jackie began to think about gratitude and it occurred to her that the opposite of gratitude isn’t ingratitude. It’s greed. She had to admit she had often pretended to thank God for all he had given her while actually grumbling about what she did not have.
Instead of going straight to bed that night, they rocked for a while longer. She thanked God for their health, home, families, friends who were good enough to lend her a car, and for two old broken-down cars they owned.
And most of all, she thanked God for the child in her lap.
November is the month of Thanksgiving. Why not get a head start and do what Paul recommended: “Give thanks in all circumstances” (1 Thessalonians 5:18 NIV).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
