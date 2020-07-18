You have probably heard of Eric Liddell, the Flying Scot, who refused to run on Sunday at the 1924 Olympics. The motion picture, “Chariots of Fire,” featured his story. He went to China as a missionary.
You may not have heard of Raymond Buker. He earned a medal in the 1,500-meters competition at the 1924 Olympics. He and his wife served in Burma on the China border. He was known for his discipline and his willingness to go where others were unwilling to go.
Gordon MacDonald heard of Buker’s reputation and offered to buy him a cup of coffee during MacDonald’s seminary days in the 1960s. Buker said he would enjoy the conversation, but no coffee.
“No coffee?” MacDonald said. “You’ve got to have your morning coffee.”
“No, thanks. I just appreciate the conversation.”
MacDonald said, “You must really dislike coffee.”
“No, as a matter of fact, I like coffee very much.”
“Then … “
“A long time ago, I learned the importance of regularly practicing saying no to myself. And sometimes that means saying no to things that I like. Coffee is one of them. And each time I say no to coffee, I remind myself that there may come a day when I have to say a very serious ‘no’ to other things of much greater importance. And I’ll have practiced on simpler things … like your cup of coffee.”
I have seldom turned down a cup of coffee. But I certainly admire Buker’s self-control. I’m guessing not many of us are that disciplined.
Paul believed in self-mastery. He said, “I discipline my body like an athlete, training it to do what it should” (1 Corinthians 9:27 NLT).
I confess I’m not yet in the same league with St. Paul and Buker, but I want to improve. On a scale of one to 10, where 10 is super-disciplined and one is totally undisciplined, where do you fit?
We can all get better. And I hope to see you at the finish line.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
