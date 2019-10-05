OWOSSO — The community is invited to a Peace of Mind seminar at 6 pm Oct. 13 at the First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St.
The seminar will cover how planning for final wishes can help shield families from unnecessary emotional and financial burdens. The seminar will include a time for questions and answers.
Entrance for the event is either from the north parking lot accessed from the north end of North Water Street or the east parking lot, accessed at the north end of North Washington Street.
For more information, call the church office at (989) 725-2201.
