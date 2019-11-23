Do you have a policy for checking messages on your phone or computer, emails, texts, or Facebook?
I try not to look at electronic devices right before going to bed. It’s not a hard-and-fast rule, but when I break my rule and sneak a peek at the latest thing, I frequently regret it.
The problem is it may return in my sleep and I dream about it. It becomes an unresolved issue that I wrestle with through the night. If that doesn’t happen to you, be grateful. It’s happened to me often enough that I am reluctant to check electronic devices just before bedtime.
Norman Vincent Peale told about a man who had always been negative. He was in poor health, his business was failing, and life seemed dismal.
But one day, when Peale met him, he was enthusiastic and looked the picture of health. Peale asked him to explain.
He said, “It’s the therapy of giving thanks.” He had developed the habit of facing the bad news of the day in the morning. But the last thing before going to sleep he told himself all the good news he could think of. Then he said a prayer for people he cared about, and finally thanked God for being a part of it all.
He would say, “Thanks, Lord, for everything,” turn out the light, and enjoy a peaceful night’s rest.
Maybe you’re thinking, “I don’t have all that much to be thankful about.”
Really? Are you breathing? Be grateful you woke up this morning.
Are you alone in the world? Or do you have family members and friends who care about you? Be thankful for them.
You may not be wealthy, but did you eat today? Many people go to bed hungry, but if you had food today, be thankful.
In this season of Thanksgiving, close each day with a prayer of gratitude. “Give thanks to the Lord,” said the psalmist, “for he is good” (Psalm 107:1 NIV). Thank him and see if you don’t sleep better. It’s the therapy of thankfulness.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
