At the edge of town as one enters Markle, a small community in northeast Indiana, is a sign that boasts: “Welcome to Markle: Home of 1,102 Happy People and Four ‘Grouches.’”
Markle is fortunate if it only has four grouches. I think it’s possible to find that many in some families.
A grouch has been defined as “a cranky person who complains a lot.” It refers to someone who seems to be habitually in a bad mood.
Whether a person is happy or grouchy is usually a choice. It’s true that the circumstances of life can throw us some curves that make us look at life through dark glasses.
But again, we have a choice.
Occasionally, you may hear a meteorologist say something like, “Tomorrow is going to be a dreary, overcast day.”
When I hear that I want to say, “You can tell me it will be overcast or cloudy, but I get to decide if it’s dreary. It’s my choice!”
You have heard the statement, almost trite now, that when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. That’s easier for some than for others. But ultimately, it is a choice.
Some people are habitually “glass half-full” people while others are “glass half-empty” most of the time. If you find you tend to be one of the “glass half-empty” persons, remember that you can choose to look at life more positively.
Mark Twain could be cynical at times, but generally he was not a negative thinker. He said, “Don’t complain and talk about all your problems — 80% of people don’t care; the other 20% will think you deserve them.”
The apostle Paul recommended, “Do everything without grumbling or arguing, so that you may become blameless and pure, ‘children of God without fault in a warped and crooked generation’” (Philippians 2:14-15 NIV). Like Paul’s generation, ours can seem to be “warped and crooked.” Be positive anyway. Don’t give in to the temptation to grumble, argue, and complain.
Don’t be one of the grouches in your community.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
