OWOSSO — The Owosso First United Methodist Church — 1500 N. Water St. — will host speaker Douglas Carmel at 6 p.m. March 22 for his presentation “Jesus in the 7 Feasts of Israel.”
Donations will be accepted. For more information, call the church at (989) 725-2201.
