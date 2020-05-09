I read somewhere that when Napoleon Bonaparte became emperor — a title he claimed for himself — he loved the pomp and glory.
Apparently, he even revived the practice that loyal subjects were expected to kiss the hand of royalty. He was not beyond magnifying his own magnificence.
However, when his mother Letizia came into his presence, it was a different matter. When she approached, he extended his hand to receive the kiss of honor. Instead, she slapped it and reminded him that no matter what he did in life, he was still only one of her eight children.
Other great leaders have been less arrogant in their attitude toward their mother. John Quincy Adams, sixth president of the United States, said, “My mother was an angel on earth. She has been a spirit from above watching over me for good.”
Grover Cleveland, our 22nd and 24th president — the only person to serve two non-consecutive terms in that office — declared, “If my mother were alive, I would feel so much safer. I have always thought her prayers had much to do with my success.”
Abraham Lincoln’s tribute to his mother was: “All I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.”
My own mother has been gone for more than 40 years, but time has not dimmed her memory. I always knew she loved me — even when she had to discipline me. And there were plenty of occasions when she applied her belief that to “spare the rod” was to “spoil the child” (See Proverbs 13:24).
She never actually used a “rod,” of course. Any discipline she gave me had the purpose of redirecting my wayward path into the straight and narrow course that would lead to a productive life. Although a disciplinarian, she was never cruel or vindictive.
The same verse that talks about the rod also says, “The one who loves their children is careful to discipline them.” As I said, I knew she loved me.
On this Mother’s Day weekend, I’m remembering her with great fondness.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
