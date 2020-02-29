SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — A series of community Lenten services are slated for 7 p.m. each Wednesday this month.
Services include:
n On March 4 is “Thy Will Be Done” at the First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St. All offerings will be designated to the Hunger Network.
n On March 11 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2510 N. M-52.
n On March 18 at St. Johns UCC, 429 N. Washington St. in Owosso.
n On March 25 at the First Congregational Church UCC, 327 N. Washington St. in Owosso.
n On April 1 at the First Church of God, 2100 N. M-52.
n On Good Friday, April 10, at 12:15 p.m. at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.