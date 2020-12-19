Did you hear about the little boy who had the assignment to play the part of an angel in the Christmas play at church?
He only had one line.
He and his mother rehearsed it over and over: “It is I; don’t be afraid!” “It is I; don’t be afraid!”
Yet when it came time for the play and he walked onto the stage, he froze. Maybe it was the lights. Maybe it was the big crowd. Whatever it was, he froze. After an awkward pause, he said, “It is me, and I’m scared!”
Many people have been scared this year. After all, it’s been 2020. Who will ever be able to forget this year? And I’m not just talking about the coronavirus pandemic. I think many people were afraid during the election cycle. Some were afraid the Democrat would win, others that the Republican would win.
I wonder if anybody was hopeful their favorite candidate would be elected, or if they were just afraid the other guy would win.
Many feared the economy would not recover. After all, the stock market took quite a dip early in the pandemic. In the original Christmas story, shepherds were keeping watch over their flocks by night. Someone suggested that many people have been staying awake, keeping watch over their stocks by night.
In the midst of the fear comes some good news. When Matthew told the story of Jesus’ birth, he said Jesus would be called “Immanuel,” and explained that means, “God with us” (Matthew 1:23). Can you believe it? God with us.
As Max Lucado pointed out, it is not just “God made us.” Or “God thinks of us.” Or “God above us.” But God with us. Wherever we are, God is there. “He breathed our air and walked this earth. God … with … us!”
If you’re tempted to be afraid, let the message of Christmas sink in: God is with us. He came into this world to take away our fear and bring us forgiveness and peace.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Ind., currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
