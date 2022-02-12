The oldest known valentine still in existence today can be found in the British Museum in London. Charles, Duke of Orleans, wrote a poem to his wife in 1415 while imprisoned in the tower of London.
Years later, King Henry V supposedly hired a writer by the name of John Lydgate to compose a valentine note to Catherine of Valois. History doesn’t tell us whether she was disappointed that the king couldn’t come up with his own “sweet nothings” to express his affection.
In the third century in Rome, Emperor Claudius II outlawed marriage for young men because he believed that single men made better soldiers than those who had wives and families. In defiance of the emperor, a priest named Valentine performed marriages in secret for young couples in love. When his defiance was discovered, Claudius ordered him put to death.
That person named Valentine and his actions may be the source our traditions. However, there are other stories. One says Valentine may instead have been killed because he tried to help Christians escape harsh Roman prisons. Other stories suggest there were multiple people named Valentine.
In truth, the origin of Valentine’s Day is murky, at best. But most of the stories emphasize the appeal of the priest as a sympathetic, heroic and — most importantly — romantic figure.
Others claim the church may have placed St. Valentine’s feast day near the middle of February to counteract and “Christianize” the feast of Lupercalia, a pagan celebration.
Whatever the origins, Valentine’s Day has survived. Many will observe this special day by giving their sweetheart candy, flowers, something more extravagant, or simply a card and a kiss.
In 1965, Burt Bacharach set Hal David’s lyrics to music: “What the world needs now is love, sweet love; that’s the only thing that there’s just too little of.”
To be sure, we need more love, especially when we remember that love originated with God. In his old age, the apostle John wrote, “Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God” (1 John 4:7 NIV).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
