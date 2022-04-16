Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States, spent a great deal of time with the Bible. He undoubtedly read it carefully and, like so many others before him and after him, decided which parts he would accept and which parts he would reject.
However, he took it a step further than most. With a razor and glue, he cut and pasted selected verses and put together his own version of the Bible, particularly the Gospels, which tell the story of Jesus, his life, his ministry, and death.
Why would Jefferson do this? Because he found supernatural events in Scripture to be objectionable. So, he concentrated on the teachings of Jesus, but excluded the miracles he performed. If necessary, he would cut the text in mid-verse. In talking about the birth of Jesus, he made no reference to angels, his genealogy, or prophecy.
He also omitted anything that would refer to the divinity of Jesus and his resurrection.
In Jefferson’s version, the Gospels end with the account of Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus, with the permission of Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor, taking the body of Jesus and preparing it for burial. They placed it in a new tomb that had never been used. And Jefferson concluded with these words from John 19:42 and Matthew 27:60: “There they laid Jesus, and rolled a great stone to the door of the sepulchre (tomb) and departed.”
If Jefferson’s view had prevailed, that would have been the last we ever heard of Jesus. He would have died and been buried, just like so many other religious martyrs across the centuries.
However, the good news is that his burial was not the end. On Easter we celebrate the resurrection of Christ. The New Testament bears record to the hundreds of people who saw Jesus alive after his death and resurrection before he ascended back to heaven.
Many thought it was over when he died and would have written: “The End.”
But God wrote, “To be continued!”
And that’s what we celebrate on this Easter weekend.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
