As we get older, sometimes we reflect a little and think, “Wow! I’ve never been this old before!” Profound, right?
That thought can make you blue as you think about aging, or you can realize, of course, it’s true: we’ve never been this old before. I like to think that every day I set a new personal record for consecutive number of days lived on this planet. And tomorrow I’ll set another record, and so will you, for as long as we live.
I saw this statement, attributed to Norman Vincent Peale: “Live your life and forget your age.” What a great attitude. After all, age is just a number. Let it represent the days and years spent gaining experience and increasing wisdom and spreading joy.
I read somewhere about a man who stopped at a filling station and saw a sign across the road. It said, “Fortunes Told That Guarantee Your Future.” He asked the attendant about the sign and learned that an old woman, something of a local celebrity, lived there. The attendant said, “Everybody she touches perks up.”
So, the man, feeling a little sad, crossed the road even though he didn’t have much faith in fortune-tellers, and paid his money. The woman took his hand, looked at the lines on his palm, and said, “Honey, you ain’t done livin’ yet!”
That was it. He felt a little cheated as he walked back to his car. But the woman’s words kept rolling around in his thoughts: “You ain’t done livin’ yet.” As that sentiment seeped into his mind, he began to feel hopeful and optimistic.
We don’t need a fortune teller to enlighten us to that fact, because none of us is done living yet. If you’re reading these words, you’re alive and you have a future.
Jesus said, “Whoever believes in me, as Scripture has said, rivers of living water will flow from within them” (John 7:38 NIV). So open yourself to his life-giving Spirit. Experience his love and forgiveness and stay alive all your life.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
