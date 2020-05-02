Jesus cautioned his followers against excessive worry. Knowing how prone humans are to worry about things we can’t control, he reminded them: “Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?” (Matthew 6:26 NIV).
In another place, he said, “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground outside your Father’s care” (Matthew 10:29). If he sees where the simple sparrow falls, certainly he takes note of us and our concerns.
Amy Peterson was talking with her friend Ryley about surprising pictures of God in the Bible. For instance, the passage that talks about God as a laboring mother (Isaiah 42:14) or as a beekeeper (Isaiah 7:18). But when Ryley said, “God is like an eyelid,” Amy wondered what she meant. That’s when Ryley quoted Deuteronomy 32:10: “He (God) shielded him and cared for him; he guarded him as the apple of his eye.”
Ryley explained that the word we translate “apple” literally means “pupil.” What guards the pupil? The eyelid, of course! As an eyelid guards the eye from danger, dirt, dust, and sweat, so God guards his people.
I said all that to remind us that in these days of uncertainty, not knowing when life will get back to normal, God is watching over us. None of this has caught him by surprise. So often God does not protect us by removing the obstacles and threats. Rather he gives us grace and strength to get through the problems and come out on the other side.
And then, he gives us the assignment to take care of each other. Have you checked lately to see how your friends and neighbors are doing?
Margaret Mead, the anthropologist, said, “Never believe that a few caring people can’t change the world. For indeed, that’s all who ever have.”
What a team! Caring people cooperating with a caring God.
