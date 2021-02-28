As I was running some errands the other day, I noticed a car sitting alongside the highway. Its right front fender was damaged. A few yards south, a pickup truck sat alongside the highway with a damaged left rear section. It appeared to be a very fresh accident.
Since I didn’t see it happen I can only conjecture what occurred. Here’s my best guess: the car is in the left lane and the truck is in the right lane, going the same direction. Soon the four lanes will give way to two as the highway heads out of town. The driver of the truck sees the lane ahead is disappearing and switches lanes, perhaps without checking the blind spot. If there is oncoming traffic, the car has no place to go and is unable to avoid a collision when the truck moves into its space.
Conjecture, true, but it would account for the damage I saw. It did not appear anyone was seriously injured, but I have to admit my view of the scene was brief at best.
Accidents happen and they can definitely ruin your day. But if the damage was limited to the vehicles, they can be repaired or replaced. They can play havoc with your schedule (and your wallet), but we can almost always find something to be positive about, if we look hard enough.
Matthew Henry, a biblical author from the late 17th and early 18th centuries, was once robbed. He said, “No. 1, I am thankful that he never robbed me before. No. 2, I am thankful that although he took my wallet, he did not take my life. No. 3, although he took all I had, it was not much. And No. 4, I am glad that it was I who was robbed, not I who did the robbing.”
He had the same spirit as St. Paul, who said, “Give thanks in all circumstances” (1 Thessalonians 5:18 NIV). Some days that is easier than others. But what a challenge — to find something to be grateful for in every situation.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.