We switched to a pre-lit tree a few years ago. It saves a lot of time and the lights are distributed evenly. We fit the three sections of the tree together and voila, it’s ready for the ornaments.
This year the lights in the top section wouldn’t work. Some patient people would go over the lights one by one to see if one non-burning light was the culprit, causing the others to fail as well. I’m not one of those patient people. Remember, we used to have strands of lights that we wrapped around the tree. Guess what. We never threw those away. One strand is all it took on that smaller top section, so we were quickly back in business.
Many of our ornaments are quite old. Some are approaching 50 years. I used to think it would be nice to switch to ornaments that are all one color or to switch to some coordinated theme. However, I’ve decided that coordinated in that sense does not really fit our lives. The nostalgic ornaments we’ve collected over the years actually does give us a theme — it’s us.
What we don’t have is a “Baby’s First Christmas” ornament. As far as I know they weren’t available when our children were born. But I’m sure they are very meaningful to parents who put them up every year and remember the first year with that baby.
The first baby on the first Christmas had no special ornament. But he wasn’t just Mary’s first baby, it was the world’s first Christmas.
The world has never been the same since he came. We date our calendars B.C. for Before Christ, and A.D., meaning anno domini, the Latin phrase for “in the year of our Lord.”
The ancient seer predicted it when he declared, “The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel” (Isaiah 7:14 NIV). That’s exactly what happened.
Immanuel means “God with us.” I hope during this season that you will have a fresh encounter with the one who came to be with us that first Christmas.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
