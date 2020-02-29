OWOSSO — The 133rd meeting of the Shrove Tuesday Club took place Tuesday at the Wrought Iron Grill.
The club began in 1887 and has met yearly on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday. Club members are Catholic women, relatives of the original founding members and friends.
This year in attendance were JoAnn Stotenbur Schoffield, Lisa Stechschulte, Ellen Stechschulte, Sydney Stechschulte, Ann Trierweiler and Megan Stasa.
The group began with prayer, then the minutes from last year were read and approved, and a short meeting took place.
The luncheon consisted of traditional pancakes, an open menu and, for dessert, hot fudge sundaes.
Officers are: President Kim Gerding, Vice President JoAnn Stotenbur Schoffield, Treasurer Ann Trierweiler, Secretary Lisa Stechschulte and Ellen Stechschulte.
Next year invitations will be mailed out by Ellen Stechschulte.
