OWOSSO — The First Church of Christ will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
Families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.
The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.
The church, 585 E. North St., is accepting drop-offs from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 18, 21, 22 and 23; 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20; 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 and 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 25.
