Historians tell us the Battle of Trafalgar was the most famous battle of British Admiral Lord Nelson’s career. It came in October 1805 off the coast of Cape Trafalgar, Spain. The combined fleets of France and Spain sought to control the English Channel in order to give Napoleon access to invade England. Thirty-three ships of the combined forces sailed out of the Spanish port of Cadiz. But Nelson was waiting for them. Outnumbered 33 ships to England’s 22, the British nevertheless prevailed.
While French Admiral Villeneuve hesitated about attacking, Nelson took the decisive advantage and sailed his fleet straight into the enemy. The Franco-Spanish fleet lost 22 ships while England lost none. However, during the battle, a French musketeer shot Nelson, who died shortly before the battle ended.
Nelson’s philosophy was, “No captain can do very wrong if he places his ship alongside that of the enemy.” While others may have kept a safe distance away, Nelson sailed into the teeth of the enemy and defeated him at close quarters.
Many years later, Admiral William “Bull” Halsey, commander of the Pacific Fleet of the United States Navy during World War II, embraced Nelson’s philosophy. He said, “All problems, personal, national, or combat, become smaller if you don’t dodge them. Touch a thistle timidly and it pricks you; grasp it boldly and its spines crumble. Carry the battle to the enemy. Lay your ship alongside his.”
As I was reading about these two naval heroes recently, it struck me how similar their attitude is to our first responders and medical personnel.
In times of crisis, these are the people who run toward the danger, not away from it. They place themselves in the midst of the crisis rather than keeping their distance.
What courage! Jesus said, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” (John 15:13 NIV). Our doctors, nurses, medical technicians and others, along with our police officers and firefighters, are showing their love as well as their courage every day. Let’s keep praying for them.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
