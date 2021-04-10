Fifty-six years ago, the Palm Sunday tornado swept through the Midwest, doing enormous damage. Actually, it was a weather event, not just a single tornado. Over a period of 40 hours April 11-12, the outbreak spawned 55 tornadoes. It started in Cedar County, Iowa, and continued to Cuyahoga County, Ohio.
The portion that most affected our family was in central Indiana, where a tornado nearly erased the small town of Russiaville, about 25 miles northeast of Frankfort, where we lived. Carol was in the hospital at the time, having just given birth April 10 to our firstborn, David. We joked that he was born on the eve of the Palm Sunday tornado and we had a little tornado around our house ever since.
Indeed, he was active. He walked early, talked early, and was into everything. As a toddler, he disassembled the playpen by removing the wooden bars (remember those?) and showed up behind Carol who was working in our small backyard garden in Fort Wayne. She thought he was happily safe and protected “behind bars” while she was busy.
Years later at about age 9, he climbed to the top of a very tall tree in our front yard in Dover, Delaware, and, while hanging on for dear life and happily swaying to and fro at the peak, he announced he could “see clear downtown.”
As parents soon learn, that energy can be channeled for good or bad. Fortunately, he has channeled his for good, becoming a hard-working, loving husband, father, and grandfather. Today he creates beautiful waterfalls, water gardens, and other landscaping features as part of his self-employed business in Tennessee. We are blessed.
Solomon wrote: “Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them” (Psalm 127:4 NIV). Ours was a small quiver, only room for two sons, who have also given us two lovely daughters-in-law, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Did I mention we are blessed?
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
