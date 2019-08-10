VICTOR TWP. — Laingsburg United Methodist Church is inviting the public to bring animals of all sizes and types to its first Blessing of the Animals event from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Aug. 17 at Victor Township Hall, 6843 E. Alward Road.
There will be a program from 9:40 to 9:50 a.m. Blessings will be offered from 9:50 to 11 a.m.
“A blessing of animals shows God’s love, care and concern for creation. It is done by many churches around the world and holds a special place in United Methodist Ministries,” LUMC pastor Brian West said. “This is open to the community. You do not have to be Methodist. All are welcome.”
Photos of animals who have passed on or who may not travel well are welcome and encouraged, he said.
Popcorn, cookies and drinks will be available.
“We’ll even have treats for our animal friends,” West said.
Victor Township Hall has parking, including for animal trailers. Animals must be under the owner’s control.
LUMC will be accepting donations to Laingsburg Pet Pantry during the event as well. Items such as pet food, cat litter, toys, as well as financial contributions are welcome.
For more information, contact the church at (517) 651-5531 or laingsburgumc@gmail.com.
