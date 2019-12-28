The year 2019 is gasping for breath. Its days are numbered.
Meanwhile, the year 2020 is struggling in the womb, preparing for a grand entrance, full of enthusiasm and possibilities.
It seems like the New Year almost obligates us to talk about 2020 Vision.
It isn’t difficult to have vision at the beginning of the year. We’re tired of the old year.
We’re ready for it to be over. We’re ready for a new start.
We want to put the disappointments in the past and move forward.
Even if 2019 was a great year, we’re more anxious that ever to see what the New Year holds.
At the risk of throwing a little cold water on your dreams, let me just say I have observed that those who start with a flourish in January often sink without a trace in March.
For some reason the enthusiasm with which we begin often wanes.
David Shibley said, “Faith is like a muscle.
If you exercise it, it grows; if you don’t exercise it, it grows weak.”
He even cautions us that once a vision is born, “the devil then begins a lifelong campaign to chisel away at the vision.
He takes the mallet of the blows of life along with the chisel of cutting remarks to strike at the size of your vision.”
It’s true that the blows of life come.
Adversity strikes. Cutting remarks may wound deeply.
Criticism may cause us to shrink back from our original enthusiasm.
In other words, life happens. Unforeseen circumstances threaten to sidetrack us from fulfilling our vision.
Consequently, we must work hard to maintain enthusiasm. Chuck Swindoll said, “Without the motivation of divinely empowered insight and enthusiasm, people tend toward the ‘average,’ doing just enough to get by.”
So, whatever your goals are for 2020, keep them before you. Review your goals every day. Keep your vision alive. And remember: with God’s help you can achieve great things.
As the apostle Paul said, “I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength” (Philippians 4:13 NLT).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
