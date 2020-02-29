This is a leap year, which is why February has 29 days instead of 28.
Why do we have leap years? Because a year is not strictly 365 days long. It actually takes the earth 365¼ days to complete its circuit around the sun. So every fourth year, we add an extra day to make up the difference. It turns out that leap years — like 2020 — are always divisible by four.
Yet that doesn’t quite do it either. To be more precise, every century, we skip a leap year to make up for the extra little bit of irregularity in our measurement of the earth’s orbit around the sun. We do this on the century mark. For instance, 1700, 1800, and 1900 were not leap years. But that doesn’t quite do it either, so if a century year is divisible by 400 — like 2000 — then it is a leap year.
Are you confused yet? As if those manipulations were not enough, we also tinker with time a little more by shifting an hour ahead in the spring and an hour back in the fall. Daylight saving time gives us more daylight hours in the evening, so we spring forward to make that happen. That change occurs this year on March 8.
No matter how many days are in a year, no matter how often we decide to leap a day, it’s what we do with our days that counts.
Nelson Mandela, former president of South Africa, spent 26 years in prison, some of it in solitary confinement for possessing newspaper clippings that were smuggled in to him. So, he knew something about the value of time. In prison he earned an LLB degree by correspondence. He said, “We must use time wisely and forever realize that the time is always ripe to do right.”
The psalmist prayed, “Teach us to number our days and recognize how few they are; help us to spend them as we should” (Psalm 90:12 TLB). Meditating on that verse would be some time well-spent.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
