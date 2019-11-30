What’s this world coming to?
Ever hear anybody say that? Maybe you have said it yourself. Maybe turning on the television news has brought you face to face with war, turmoil, criticism, anguish — you name it. Maybe you have thought it, even if you didn’t say it: What’s this world coming to?
One of the positive features of the Advent season — these four weeks or so prior to Christmas — is the opportunity to say something else — something positive, something optimistic: “Look what’s come to our world.”
At the Advent season, we remember that once before in history, when the world was also full of turmoil, bitter hatred, disillusionment and disappointment — God interrupted history and sent his only Son.
If you knew an important visitor was coming to your home, you would do your best to get ready.
Advent gives us that opportunity every year. In these few weeks prior to Christmas, we have a chance to prepare. An important visitor is indeed coming. It happens every year.
How many times in history did a baby become a king? Too many to count.
How many times did a King become a baby? Just once. And Jesus was his name.
So, at this season of the year, put aside for a while all the bad news. Choose to shift your focus from the arguments, the accusations, the agitation and turmoil of what’s going on in the media or in politics. Instead take the opportunity to refocus and think about not what the world is coming to, but what has come to our world.
Better yet, think about Who has come to our world. Two thousand years ago, many did not recognize him. “He came into the very world he created, but the world didn’t recognize him” (John 1:11 NLT). Don’t let that be true of you. Open your heart. Prepare yourself for a new experience. Look Who has come to our world.
By the way, 32 years ago this week, I wrote my first “Positive Perspective” article. Thanks for reading through the years.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
