HAZELTON TWP. — Several upcoming events are taking place at the Juddville United Methodist Church.
The United Methodist women are collecting toys. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy during office hours, 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday through Friday.
The women are collecting mittens, scarves, socks and other clothing. Donations may be dropped off at the same times.
The church is hosting Christmas at Juddville at 2 p.m. Dec. 14. There will be music by the group Chosen, from Lansing.
Santa will visit afterward and there will be cookies, and juice and coffee.
Christmas Eve services are at 2 p.m.
Call (810) 638-7498 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.