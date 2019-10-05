BENNINGTON TWP. — The Pittsburg United Methodist Church will host its annual butter-basted chicken dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bennington Township Hall, 5849 S. M-52.
The dinner will feature chicken, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, corn, rolls with butter and a variety of cakes, along with beverages.
The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children age 5-12. Pre-school children eat for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.