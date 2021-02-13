As a boy, Abraham Lincoln was “gifted with an exceptionally intelligent, clear, and inquisitive mind,” according to Doris Kearns Goodwin in her book, “Leadership in Turbulent Times.”
One of his classmates said: “He was the learned boy among us unlearned folks.” His classmates recognized his brilliance, even though his schooling was limited because his father frequently needed his labor on their hardscrabble farm.
He had a “marvelously retentive” memory. When a friend complimented him that his mind seemed like “a wonder,” Lincoln modestly said it was not a gift but a developed talent.
“I am slow to learn and slow to forget what I have learned,” he said. “My mind is like a piece of steel — very hard to scratch anything on it and almost impossible after you get it there to rub it out.”
Lincoln was obviously highly motivated to learn. “He read and thoroughly read his books whilst we played,” his childhood friend Nathaniel Grigsby said.
Yet he was not boastful, but rather eagerly shared his knowledge. After listening to adults tell stories, he loved to repeat them to his childhood friends. Such repetition undoubtedly fixed the information more indelibly in his mind.
Goodwin’s research shows that Lincoln “possessed singular powers of reasoning and comprehension, unflagging curiosity, and a fierce, almost irresistible, compulsion to understand the meaning of what he heard, read, or was taught.”
I’m impressed with Lincoln’s curiosity and his passion for learning. In fact, his passion for life in general is a good model for our pursuit of spiritual things. God promised through his prophet Jeremiah, “You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart” (Jer. 29:13 NIV).
Hosea urged his readers, “Let us acknowledge the Lord; let us press on to acknowledge him” (Hosea 6:3 NIV).
Both prophets recommended persistence in seeking the knowledge of the Lord, intentionally pursuing a relationship with him.
As we observe President’s Day, let’s remember Abraham Lincoln and his passion for learning, and apply that same persistence in pursuing a closer walk with God.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
