On my desk sits a clock I received as a promotional gift some years ago. It stopped running a while back. Obviously, it’s time to change the battery.
After replacing the battery, I set the clock back on my desk, and — nothing. It wouldn’t run. I figured next time I’m at the hobby store, I’ll look for a replacement for the works.
When I finally got around to it, I discovered every unit in the store was too thick for this particular clock. So, I came home and Googled the information I found on the back. Amazon had it in stock, the price was right, and it could be on my doorstep in two days. Sold.
When it arrived, I opened it and went to work, only to find it didn’t fit precisely enough to work in the clock housing. Disappointed, I put the new works back in the box. I reassembled the original clock and, on a whim, I installed a new battery. You guessed it. It works.
Although I got my clock back, we can never recover lost time. Time management is crucial to get the best out of life. I don’t mean you should never relax or take time for hobbies. But be sure you allocate time for what’s important. Take time to love your family and friends. Take time to develop your spiritual life.
The old song says, “Take time to be holy.” Don’t put it off. It’s true Jesus told the repentant thief as he was dying, “Today you will be with me in paradise” (Luke 23:43 NIV). One writer said, “In all the Bible there is only a single case of what we may call ‘death-bed repentance.’ There is one example, let some should despair; only one, lest some should presume.”
The prophet said, “Seek the Lord while he may be found; call on him while he is near” (Isaiah 55:6 NIV). As I glance at my clock, I thank God he has given us time.
