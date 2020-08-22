Late in 1939, the Soviet Union finalized its plan to invade Finland. It planned to annex the smaller country, but did not count on such stiff resistance from the Finns.
When the invasion began, Finns watched as hundreds of tanks and thousands of enemy soldiers swarmed into view. You can imagine the fear that gripped the badly outnumbered Finnish soldiers as they saw the overwhelming wave marching relentlessly toward them. Yet one anonymous Finn courageously wondered aloud: “Where will we find room to bury them all?”
Tim Gustafson, reflecting on the courage of the Finns who were put on the defensive by the bold move of the Soviet Union, remembered an incident some 2,600 years before when Assyrian armies invaded Judea and trapped the people of Jerusalem inside the city walls.
King Hezekiah, facing a hopeless situation that was leading to starvation of his people, prayed, “Lord Almighty, the God of Israel, enthroned between the cherubim, you alone are God over all the kingdoms of the earth” (Isaiah 37:16 NIV).
Through the prophet Isaiah, God answered the king: “I will defend this city and save it, for my sake and for the sake of David my servant!” (Isa. 37:35).
An angel of the Lord defeated the army of Sennacherib king of Assyria and he withdrew, returning to his capital city of Nineveh, where he stayed.
What dangers are you facing today? What overwhelming odds are confronting you? When you look to the horizon, what massive problems do you see swarming into view?
Courage and faith are still twin qualities we need in abundance — courage to stand firmly against evil and faith to believe God will do what we cannot do. Our resources are limited; his resources are unlimited.
Norman Vincent Peale had a great plan for combining courage and faith. When faced with life’s difficulties, he practiced this: I put my life in God’s hands. I will trust God’s guidance. I leave the outcome to God.
When you’re no match for your circumstances, trust the one who is more than a match.
