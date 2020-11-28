As we begin Advent, we begin to think about the baby who was born in Bethlehem, lay in a manger, and grew up to become the savior.
But have you ever thought about where he was prior to Bethlehem? Prior to Bethlehem? How could he live anywhere prior to Bethlehem? That’s where he was born.
True, Matthew and Luke tell us in their gospels about the birth of Jesus. But John, in his gospel, gives us a bit of the back story. He talks about where Jesus was before he came to Bethlehem.
“In the beginning,” wrote John, “was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God. He was with God in the beginning” (John 1:1-2 NIV).
What on earth? That concept is hard for us to grasp, because we know we all had a beginning, a moment in time when we were conceived.
But Jesus had a pre-existence. When? That’s an interesting question because in the Greek, there is no article in front of the word “beginning.” It simply says, “In beginning.” What beginning? You choose.
Before there was a human being, Jesus was there. Before there was a mountain, Jesus was there. Before there was a blade of grass or a speck of dust, Jesus was there. Choose whatever beginning you want, and Jesus was there.
But why did John call him “the Word?” A word is an expression of thought. If I want to communicate with you, I use words, either spoken or written. God wanted to communicate his love to us and what better way to do that than to wrap his words in flesh and give them to us in the person of Jesus. John reported, “The word became flesh and made his dwelling among us” (John 1:14 NIV).
That’s what we celebrate at Christmas – the incarnation of Christ, the word becoming flesh. So, the event that happened in Bethlehem was not the beginning. In fact, we can make new beginnings of joy and peace. Think about that during this Advent season.
