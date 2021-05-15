So often our attitude at the beginning of the day has a great bearing on how the day proceeds. John Maxwell, in one of his books, talks about some common misconceptions about what constitutes a successful day. He says:
We believe success is impossible—so we criticize it.
We believe success is mystical—so we search for it.
We believe success comes from luck—so we hope for it.
We believe success is productivity—so we work for it.
We believe success comes from an opportunity—so we wait for it.
We believe success comes from leverage—so we power up for it.
We believe success comes from connections—so we network for it.
We believe success comes from recognition—so we strive for it.
We believe success is an event—so we schedule it.
Besides all of our misconceptions about success, Maxwell says the danger is that so often we overexaggerate yesterday. We’re like the fellow who says, “The older I am, the better I was.”
Or we may overestimate tomorrow. As William Allen White observed, “Multitudes of people … missed entirely what they have had within their grasp today because only the future has intrigued them … and the first thing they knew, the future became the past.”
We can also underestimate today. Today is the only time we have, yet it’s easy to let it slip through our fingers. Benjamin Franklin said, “One today is worth two tomorrows; what I am to be, I am now becoming.”
No wonder the psalmist prayed, “Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom” (Psalm 90:12 NIV). By God’s grace, let’s make each day count with wise words and actions.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.