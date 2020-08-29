The following story is true; names have been changed to protect the guilty!
Long ago at a church somewhere east of the Mississippi, we had just paved the parking lot. A charitable gift helped, but we secured a small loan to finish paying for the project. The payments weren’t in the budget, so I was concerned about the monthly payment, about $120.
A small house stood adjacent to the church property, landlocked except for our driveway, now paved. On Friday nights, the homeowner, Robert, hosted a poker game. It wasn’t legal and the police knew, but they never intervened because the gamblers posted a watchman.
One Friday, it rained. The gamblers, who normally parked in the house’s yard, parked on the newly paved lot. I had been working late and was just leaving the church when Robert approached me. Handing me some money, he said, “Reverend, we have a little poker game on Friday nights, and I told the boys, ‘If you’re going to park on the church lot, we have to make a contribution to the church.’”
I looked at the money, about $30.00. I mentally noted that four times 30 makes 120, so I had one-fourth of the payment. The next Friday it rained again, and Robert returned, same story, and another $30.00. I thanked him and thought, “The Lord works in mysterious ways.”
The third Friday, I found myself looking at a clear blue sky and hoping, sort of praying for rain. No rain came and neither did Robert. As I trudged home, which was next door, I was a little blue, but I suddenly heard what seemed like God’s voice – not audibly – but deep in my inner consciousness: “Who are you depending on to pay for the parking lot – the gamblers or me?”
Humbled, I said, “Thanks, Lord, I needed that.” Of course, we paid off the loan, but nothing more came from the gamblers. It was a fresh reminder that although the Lord does work in mysterious ways, he is ultimately the One who “will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19 NIV).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
