Driving north on I-65 about 6 miles out of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, on Labor Day, I heard a noise and wondered if I had hit something in the road.
A few moments later, a noise to my left made me wonder if the pickup truck passing me had a loud muffler. As the noise increased and a bumping sensation followed, it became clear we were the problem.
I moved over to the berm and stopped the car as close as possible to the guard rail. Carol’s door was so close to the rail that she could not open it. And I knew I should not open mine with traffic whizzing by just inches away.
Manipulating my outside mirrors, I confirmed that our left rear tire was flat.
We called road service and 911. About 20 minutes later, a state policeman pulled in behind us.
He exited his car and came around to the passenger side of ours. He confirmed we were OK and the safest place to be was inside the car.
Half an hour later, a tow truck arrived.
It was too dangerous to change the flat in that location, so he helped us get out of our minivan and into the cab of his truck. Then he winched our vehicle up onto the truck’s bed.
Long story short, we got a new tire and resumed our trip 24 hours later, due to the holiday and the difficulty in finding our size tire.
As we sat waiting for assistance, we noticed a difference when the policeman remained behind us. His flashing blue lights caused traffic to move over. When they couldn’t move over, they slowed down.
Glancing in my rearview mirror at the state trooper sitting behind us, it seemed a voice spoke to me deep within: “Just as he is protecting you now, my angels are always with you.”
Once again, we were reminded of our favorite Bible verse as we travel, “For he shall give his angels charge over you, to keep you in all your ways” (Psalm 91:11 NKJV).
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
