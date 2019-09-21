A clerk in an upscale hotel greeted a small man who asked for a room. The clerk was so unimpressed with the man that she told him no rooms were available. Just then the manager came out of his office and recognized the man. He whispered to the clerk that the small individual was Pierre Monteaux, who conducted the San Francisco Symphony for many years.
The clerk came back to the desk and apologized to the man. “Of course, we can take care of you, Mr. Monteaux. Why didn’t you tell me you were somebody?”
At that, the maestro turned to leave, saying, “Madam, everybody is somebody!”
Maxie Dunnam, who told that story in one of his books, added that “everybody is somebody because everybody is a child of God.”
I attended a friend’s funeral recently and listened to various people give tributes about what he had meant in their lives. When the pastor rose to speak, he said, “I feel a little disappointed. I thought I was the only one whom our friend made feel special.”
We chuckled because we knew the truth was that our friend Lloyd made everyone feel special, because he knew that everybody is somebody.
Another person who gave a tribute the other day said Lloyd saw something in him he never saw in himself. The beautiful truth is that God sees things in you that you don’t see in yourself. He sees your potential. He knows what you can be with his help.
Philip brought his friend Nathanael to meet Jesus. When the Lord met Nathanael, he said, “I saw you while you were still under the fig tree before Philip called you” (John 1:48 NIV).
Jesus sees you and me too. He knows us better than we know ourselves. We see our shortcomings, but he sees our potential. We see what we have done, but he sees what we can become.
Even though God knows us better than anyone else knows us, he loves us anyway. Everybody is somebody in his eyes.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.