In these days of social distancing and isolation, families are closer than ever. Or are they?
They may be living closer than ever, having more contact with one another and less contact with those outside the family. But are family relationships flourishing or floundering? Are we really talking or just grunting at each other? Being close physically may not equal closer relationships unless we are intentional about it.
One way to improve communications is to ask questions. Instead we often just make statements. Like modern politicians who don’t seem to be listening to each other, we can become polarized and go to our separate corners like boxers, waiting for the bell to ring, signaling we should go at it for another round.
Sometimes we ask questions that are intended as statements. Douglas Estes observed that when we ask questions like, “Would you please pass the butter?” we may be politely commanding someone to pass the butter. Even the question “Can you tell me where to find the best barbecue?” may be implying the command: “You tell me where the best place to get barbecue is.”
Jesus was a master at asking questions to which he wanted to hear the answer. When he asked his disciples, “Who do people say the Son of Man is?” he really wanted to hear the answer. When they told him, “Some say John the Baptist; others say Elijah; and still others, Jeremiah or one of the prophets,” he asked a follow-up: “But what about you Who do you say I am?”
Peter then answered, “You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God” (Matthew 16:13-16 NIV).
The advantage of asking questions to which you want to hear the answers is that you not only receive the information, but it gives the person who answers a chance to formulate their thoughts and express themselves.
So, I ask you: how is social distancing working for you? How are you and your family doing these unprecedented days? Even if you can’t answer me, why not talk about it together?
