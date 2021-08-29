A
favorite Bible story of many people is the account of Peter walking on the water. It happened shortly before dawn when the disciples were struggling in their boat, straining against the wind and being buffeted by the waves.
When they saw Jesus walking toward them on the water, all the disciples were afraid because they thought he was a ghost. Jesus called to them, urging them not to be afraid. Peter responded, “Lord, if it’s you, tell me to come to you on the water” (Matthew 14:28 NIV).
Jesus told him to come, so Peter climbed out of the boat and actually walked on the water, until he “saw the wind … and was afraid.” Whereupon he began to sink. Jesus reached out his hand and caught him, saving him.
We might be critical of Peter because his fear caused him to fail. But remember two things: all the disciples were afraid, and Peter was the only one who got out of the boat.
Myron Augsburger said, “We might ask Peter, ‘Peter, how did you do it? Had you practiced, had you studied yoga, had you studied surface tension?’ And Peter might have answered, ‘It was when I thought of surface tension that I began to sink!’”
It was when Peter took his eyes off Jesus and fastened them on his surroundings that he began to falter.
I wonder if Peter discovered what Ralph Waldo Emerson put into words centuries later: “The wise man in the storm prays to God, not for safety from danger, but for the deliverance from fear. It is the storm within that endangers him, not the storm without.”
We all face surroundings that are unpleasant at times. As fearful as they may be, it is the storm within that is more difficult to handle.
The psalmist learned how to face his fears. He said, “When I am afraid, I will trust in you” (Psalm 56:3 NIV). He found inner strength in his relationship with the Lord.
How do you handle your fears?
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as the assistant general secretary for the denomination.
