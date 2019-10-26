We will observe Reformation Day on Oct. 31, the day when Martin Luther is said to have nailed his ninety-five theses to the door of the Wittenburg Castle Church in 1517. Whether it actually happened exactly that way or not, there is no question that Martin Luther has had a tremendous impact by starting the Protestant Reformation.
While we are familiar with Luther, we haven’t heard as much about his wife, Katharina von Bora. When she was five years old, her father sent her to a Benedictine cloister for education. At age nine she moved to a convent, where her aunt was already a member.
After several years, she became dissatisfied with convent life. She had heard of Luther and appealed to him for help. Eventually she escaped with several others in the covered wagon of a friend of Luther, a merchant who regularly delivered herring to the convent.
Upon their arrival in Wittenburg, Luther tried to find homes for the refugees. However, some people were afraid to take them in, fearing reprisal from authorities who might accuse them of being accomplices to a crime. As for Katharina, she had a number of suitors, but she wanted to marry Luther.
Some of Luther’s friends worried that a priest’s marriage might hurt the cause of the Reformation. Luther said his marriage “would please his father, rile the pope, cause the angels to laugh, and the devils to weep.” Martin and Katharina were married in 1525. He called her the “morning star of Wittenburg,” because she rose at 4 a.m. to begin her day’s responsibilities. She efficiently ran his household, gave birth to six children, and even operated a hospital in times of widespread illness.
When God saw that it was “not good for the man to be alone,” he created Eve, who became “a helper suitable for” Adam (Genesis 2:18 NIV). Katharina certainly became that for Martin Luther.
So, while we observe Reformation Day, don’t forget that Luther would not have been as effective without Katy von Bora at his side.
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church, now living in Indianapolis, Indiana, currently serves as associate general secretary for the denomination.
