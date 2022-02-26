When Thomas Jefferson was president, he and a group of companions were traveling across the country on horseback. They came to a river that was swollen because of recent rains. Each of the riders had no choice but to ford the river on horseback.
The current was so rapid that it posed a threat to their lives as they fought the swift currents.
A traveler who was not part of the group stepped aside to watch them struggling to get across the river. After several had successfully crossed, the stranger, who had no horse, asked President Jefferson if he would ferry him across the river. The president agreed. The man climbed on and soon they arrived safely on the other side.
As the stranger slid off the horse and dropped to the ground, someone asked him why he had chosen the president to grant him this favor. The man was shocked because he had no idea it was the president who had helped him.
“All I know,” he answered, “is that on some of your faces was written the answer ‘no,’ and on some of them was the answer ‘yes.’ His was a ‘yes’ face.”
Dr. Karl Menninger, renowned psychiatrist whose family established the Menninger Clinic in Topeka, Kansas, told this story in one of his books. He talked about people who have “no” faces and explained that these “troubled patients” are often “rigid, chronically unhappy individuals, bitter, insecure, and often suicidal.”
In contrast, people with “yes” faces are more inclined to be happy, secure, and flexible. They enjoy life and make life more enjoyable for people around them.
The apostle Paul, who penned a letter of strong encouragement to his friends in Philippi, wrote, “Whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things” (Philippians 4:8 NIV).
Whatever occupies your mind may sooner or later show up on your face.
So, is yours a “yes” face or a “no” face?
— The Rev. Ron McClung, a former pastor of Owosso Wesleyan Church and former assistant general secretary for the denomination, is retired and resides in Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.